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PATRIOTS IN TUNE show #341: BOB RICH III/Heartbreak Falls 4-8-2021
Patriots In Tune
Patriots In Tune
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SUBSCRIBE & START SPREADING THE NEWS…Tune In 2 “In Tune" on the Patriots in Tune show. The hottest talk show on the net! Hosted by Toots Sweet & the lovely Jewels Jones where politics, music & laughter collide!

Tonight’s special guest is Bob Rich III who is about to release his latest motion picture "Heartbreak Falls" - A film by John Michael Nolan. This movie is being filmed in Western New York. Bob is also an accomplished businessman, actor & musician. Check out the sizzle reel for his latest movie and some of the links to his band "This Is Now" below.

Heartbreak Falls - Sizzle Reel: https://vimeo.com/370426156

Lucy In The Sky with Diamonds: https://youtu.be/1mNN2nay0H8
Father Son Remix: https://youtu.be/3sEcEGA61j8
Da'Loris - Dry - Music Is Art: https://youtu.be/9-C57I5i7-U
Better Thank Now: https://youtu.be/VOd8SbFp-pY
Planet Why: https://youtu.be/6ue9pbrfy3g

***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.

PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.

Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT &
Catturd Wednesdays from 12:00​pm ET/9:00am PT

You can find us on all of these platforms: https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune

Donate To Us!

PayPal: https://paypal.me/PatriotsInTune

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
Keywords
politicsentertainmentmusichollyweirdlaughtercancelculture
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