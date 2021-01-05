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Making money with Scepter Global
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9 views • January 05, 2021
Learn about the exciting opportunities with Sceptercash reward tokens. If you are an existing social media influencer, you can jump right in and begin generating monthly crypto rewards. That's regular monthly crypto in your wallet. Also, a participant's income level can grow with the expansion of their influencer network.
In this video, see how easy it is to make money as a Scepter Global influencer. Learn more at https://www.sceptercash.io
Director Matt Nicosia discusses the Scepter Global performance tracking system that helps rate influencers. The brand marketing generated by posting content is carefully tracked and determines monthly rewards. Scepter Global provides all of the marketing material to share across social networks. The number of SCPT tokens owned and the social impact's value is used to determine influencer rewards.
Participants receive their crypto rewards on the 15th of each month based on the previous calendar month's result.
Learn more at https://www.sceptercash.io
** This program is not available in all countries. U.S. residents may not be able to buy cryptocurrency or participate in the rewards program. Please check your local regulations. The material presented in this video is not a solicitation to purchase an investment. Visitors from a U.S. IP address are not permitted to access Scepterglobal.com or Sceptercash.io. U.S. persons are not eligible to participate in this rewards program.
In this video, see how easy it is to make money as a Scepter Global influencer. Learn more at https://www.sceptercash.io
Director Matt Nicosia discusses the Scepter Global performance tracking system that helps rate influencers. The brand marketing generated by posting content is carefully tracked and determines monthly rewards. Scepter Global provides all of the marketing material to share across social networks. The number of SCPT tokens owned and the social impact's value is used to determine influencer rewards.
Participants receive their crypto rewards on the 15th of each month based on the previous calendar month's result.
Learn more at https://www.sceptercash.io
** This program is not available in all countries. U.S. residents may not be able to buy cryptocurrency or participate in the rewards program. Please check your local regulations. The material presented in this video is not a solicitation to purchase an investment. Visitors from a U.S. IP address are not permitted to access Scepterglobal.com or Sceptercash.io. U.S. persons are not eligible to participate in this rewards program.
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