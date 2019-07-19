Augmenting Reality, Conquering A Nation & Going Forward Green

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This episode was initially designed to show the effects of censoring social media and how that ultimately affects the psyche and potentiality of its users, but, whenever Elon Musk debuted his new toy the Neuralace, we had to make a few adjustments. We are truly in the days of abdicating our collective existences and ultimately forgoing our futures, and to me, I find that astonishing.
With radicalized individuals carrying out domestic terror attacks on government facilities, to say that people have been significantly impacted and radicalized by the implementation and utilization of social media would be an understatement. While this inversion of reality takes place, waves of people already disenfranchised demand a standard that they themselves are unfit for. All of this is intentionally being done in order to bring about a general leveling of societal and living standards.
This is the clash of civilizations and ritualistic sacrifice of old world values to bring forth a whole new order, one dictated by an always-changing governmental structure. We have entered into an age where people no longer want to work, yet demand to be paid, and if this is the case, that must make us all slaves to a system, working for an unknown end. As these revelations come to pass, humanity struggles to keep itself from being lulled back into an even deeper slumber from whence it came.
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