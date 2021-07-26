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Special Report: Kate Shemirani Responds To Liars In The Media & On Twitter
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131 views • July 26, 2021
On Saturdays, Kate Shemirani comes on live from England to provide health and wellness information as The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert. This Saturday, she was unable to do so due to the fact that at the last minute she was asked to MC the event at Trafalgar Square to protest the CONvid-1984 tyranny. In doing so, she reminded the audience of the Nazi doctors and nurses and how several were hanged for their murderous actions. She also called on the people to report doctors and nurses who did not provide informed consent regarding the experimental COVID jabs or they told the people it was "safe and effective" or they used their position of influence to market the deadly injections. Twitter blew up, which is a good thing because it draws attention to the seriousness of this medical device that is killing hundreds of thousand of people and injuring millions. However, some took to Twitter to perpetrate outright lies about Kate and what she said. So, we did a special impromptu report with Kate live.
Help support Kate's legal defense fund: https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/kate-shemirani-for-truth-justice/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/exclusive-kateshemirani-responds-to-liars-in-the-mockingbird-media-twitter-as-social-media-blows-up-over-her-nazi-hanging-comments-video/
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Help support Kate's legal defense fund: https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/kate-shemirani-for-truth-justice/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/exclusive-kateshemirani-responds-to-liars-in-the-mockingbird-media-twitter-as-social-media-blows-up-over-her-nazi-hanging-comments-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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