© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Through the Storm - Cigar Box Guitar and Stratocaster
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • December 19, 2020
Here is an improvisation that started out as on my Russian cigar box guitar. Later I added a few percussion tracks on my Roland Handsonic ranging from shakers, cajon, udu, djembe and kalimba. I also added some strings via Miroslav Philharmonik and my you rock midi guitar. The final track is some lead on my stratocaster plus with effects via Positive Grid Bias FX. It's a pretty cool software that turns your computer into an axe fx with lots of details to edit.
This song has an upbeat tense feel to it so I named it Through the Storm as it kind of reminds me of a pilot trying to fly through a bunch of thunder and lightning.
Thanks for listening :-)
This song has an upbeat tense feel to it so I named it Through the Storm as it kind of reminds me of a pilot trying to fly through a bunch of thunder and lightning.
Thanks for listening :-)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.