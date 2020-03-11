BC Father of Transgender Daughter SPEAKS OUT!! This Case Needs Our Support, Please SHARE!!!

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PFT DEMONETIZED! If I Had $1 For Every Subscriber? https://www.gofundme.com/pft-demoneti...
For nearly two years we’ve been covering the story of a BC father who has been gagged and pushed out of the role of being a parent by trans activist lawyers in a groundbreaking case that they have been hoping would not garner any unwanted attention from upset Canadians…