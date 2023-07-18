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The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Warning: Today's Show Will Haunt You!
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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27 views • July 18, 2023

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

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Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
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According to the Bible, there are three steps every human must take to be in line with God's master plan:
1. Become born again
2. Renew your mind with the word of God
3. Know and pursue your purpose in God's Kingdom

#3 is what we are celebrating today Warriors Of Light. Your purpose here on Earth is your heavenly assignment from God. He as equipped you with everything you need to fulfill his promise, and I would go so far as to add that you will never be satisfied in your life until you again discover and pursue your purpose in life. Pray for clarity, pray that God answers your questions as he answers your prayers! Let's Rock!

Video credits:
What Am I Called To Do? | A Messenger Short Film
Messenger Studios
https://www.youtube.com/@MessengerStudios

Whitecross - Heaven's Calling Tonight
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Real 80s CCM
https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM

4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily
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godself defensechristjesusallieschristian rockpillartourniquetbloodgoodussportsnetworkussportsradio
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy