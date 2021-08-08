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What's Critical Race Theory? 7 Things YOU should know
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62 views • August 08, 2021
Many people do not understand or even know what Critical Race Theory is, yet is being taught in schools across the country from K-12 and even universities. It is unconstitutional dangerous. Parents who do know our outraged, confronting school boards. and many are opting to homeschool over this Marxist/communist/socialist indoctrination of our children. It is meant to divide us all.
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Please Donate to the Water Relief Funds fo Lassen County California, and Klamath County Oregon. Hundreds of wells have already gone dry and many more are drying up daily. This is a life and death situation for those effected. Pay Pal Links below:
Klamath Co, OR Water relief fund Link
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=QBKLSFRDQX765
Lasson Co, Ca Water Relief Fund
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=4AYDCFTXAB9T8&;source=url
Where to find American Patriot News on video.
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/billmoss
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/BSeXR1st.p9zU/
Rumble: Https://rumble.com/c/c-291321
Where to Listen to American Patriot News on Celestial Radio.
Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/bill-moss0
Breaker: https://www.breaker-audio/american=patriot=newsrch/American%20Patriot%20News
On Google Podcast: Search for: American Patriot News
Pocket Cast: https://pca.st/hw7p2U0r
Radio Public:
https://radiopublic.com/American-Patriot-News-GADAV4https://anchor.fm/s/601b68a8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/search/American%20Patriot%20News
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