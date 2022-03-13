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3/11/2022 Miles Guo: The NFSC & ROLF Ukraine rescue mission has demonstrated that we save people without any discrimination based upon differences in terms of race/ethnicity, religion, nationality, or region. Our rescue operation is of great significance as it is like a light in the darkness, and the closer you get to this light and the earlier you are enlightened, the better the chance you will have to survive in the darkness