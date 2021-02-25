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Gordon Rocket Company
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116 views • February 25, 2021
The Gordon Rocket Stove (GRS) is new rocket-type, wood-fired cookstove design featuring ultra-high efficiency, smoke-free operation and three cooking positions.
Created for camping, backyard barbecue and home preparedness - the GRS is a life-saving, expedition-grade field kitchen capable of high-volume food production in disaster situations and relief operations.
The enclosed firebox and tuned vertical chimney create a rocket-like roar as extra oxygen is pulled in - completely combusting all fuel. CO “smoke” as well as ash is consumed as the wood is vaporized for maximized fuel use.
The GRS features an OVEN, STOVE and GRILLA - to bake, fry and barbecue at the same time. Use a pressure cooker or any fry pan on the stove while buns or potatoes are in the oven and meat or veggies are prepared on the grill.
Created for camping, backyard barbecue and home preparedness - the GRS is a life-saving, expedition-grade field kitchen capable of high-volume food production in disaster situations and relief operations.
The enclosed firebox and tuned vertical chimney create a rocket-like roar as extra oxygen is pulled in - completely combusting all fuel. CO “smoke” as well as ash is consumed as the wood is vaporized for maximized fuel use.
The GRS features an OVEN, STOVE and GRILLA - to bake, fry and barbecue at the same time. Use a pressure cooker or any fry pan on the stove while buns or potatoes are in the oven and meat or veggies are prepared on the grill.
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