BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gordon Rocket Company
Gordon Rocket Company
Gordon Rocket Company
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
116 views • February 25, 2021
The Gordon Rocket Stove (GRS) is new rocket-type, wood-fired cookstove design featuring ultra-high efficiency, smoke-free operation and three cooking positions.

Created for camping, backyard barbecue and home preparedness - the GRS is a life-saving, expedition-grade field kitchen capable of high-volume food production in disaster situations and relief operations.

The enclosed firebox and tuned vertical chimney create a rocket-like roar as extra oxygen is pulled in - completely combusting all fuel. CO “smoke” as well as ash is consumed as the wood is vaporized for maximized fuel use.

The GRS features an OVEN, STOVE and GRILLA - to bake, fry and barbecue at the same time. Use a pressure cooker or any fry pan on the stove while buns or potatoes are in the oven and meat or veggies are prepared on the grill.
Keywords
preparednesspreprocket stovegrid-down
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

Mike Adams
Disaster Preparedness: How to Survive For Two Weeks in an Emergency

Disaster Preparedness: How to Survive For Two Weeks in an Emergency

Iva Greene
The Civilizational Rug Pull: Why the Pillars of Our World Are Being Taken Down on Purpose

The Civilizational Rug Pull: Why the Pillars of Our World Are Being Taken Down on Purpose

Mike Adams
The real value of heirloom seed kits: Building a seed bank that actually works

The real value of heirloom seed kits: Building a seed bank that actually works

HRS Editors
To Grow Food, Build Soil—Not Gardens: What William Bond Taught Me About Permaculture

To Grow Food, Build Soil—Not Gardens: What William Bond Taught Me About Permaculture

Mike Adams
Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy