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CNN, NBCNews, ABC (Australia) Paid Home Grown ANTIFA/BLM Terrorist - John Sullivan - $77,500 For His Capitol Hill Riot Video
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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201 views • February 20, 2021
Quietly this week through court transcripts we heard that CNN and NBC News paid $35,000 each to ANTIFA and BLM terrorist John Earle Sullivan for his video that he made on the day of the Capitol Hill Riot. By now everyone in OUR world knows who this shill is and the biggest indicator that it was a CNN set-up was Sullivan's invoice was dated for January 6th. The day of the riot and to top it off Sullivan and his fellow CNN contributor were interviewed after the riot by Anderson Cooper and CNN. The Satanists are right out there in our faces and I for one don't like it. Satan has some really, really bad breath.

Related links:

Judge refuses to ban Capitol riot suspect from Twitter and Facebook
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/02/16/judge-ban-riot-twitter-and-facebook-469219

John Sullivan of Utah
Receipts and Invoices
https://www.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.227101/gov.uscourts.dcd.227101.14.0.pdf

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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