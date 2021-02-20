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CNN, NBCNews, ABC (Australia) Paid Home Grown ANTIFA/BLM Terrorist - John Sullivan - $77,500 For His Capitol Hill Riot Video
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201 views • February 20, 2021
Quietly this week through court transcripts we heard that CNN and NBC News paid $35,000 each to ANTIFA and BLM terrorist John Earle Sullivan for his video that he made on the day of the Capitol Hill Riot. By now everyone in OUR world knows who this shill is and the biggest indicator that it was a CNN set-up was Sullivan's invoice was dated for January 6th. The day of the riot and to top it off Sullivan and his fellow CNN contributor were interviewed after the riot by Anderson Cooper and CNN. The Satanists are right out there in our faces and I for one don't like it. Satan has some really, really bad breath.
Related links:
Judge refuses to ban Capitol riot suspect from Twitter and Facebook
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/02/16/judge-ban-riot-twitter-and-facebook-469219
John Sullivan of Utah
Receipts and Invoices
https://www.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.227101/gov.uscourts.dcd.227101.14.0.pdf
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Related links:
Judge refuses to ban Capitol riot suspect from Twitter and Facebook
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/02/16/judge-ban-riot-twitter-and-facebook-469219
John Sullivan of Utah
Receipts and Invoices
https://www.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.227101/gov.uscourts.dcd.227101.14.0.pdf
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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