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#5 - LES TEMPS-DE-LA-FIN SONT LÀ! SANCTIFIEZ-VOUS POUR ÊTRE ENLEVÉS!
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387 views • July 02, 2021
07 juin 2021. Messages et visions de la part du Tout-Puissant à Son serviteur Alain Lepage.
Texte imprimable ici : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_f2qHf_Aug9LjrHVSiTczRLjIGTYhCbQ/view?usp=sharing
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Texte imprimable ici : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_f2qHf_Aug9LjrHVSiTczRLjIGTYhCbQ/view?usp=sharing
VOUS POUVEZ REJOINDRE SHOFAR TERUAH ICI :
RÉSEAU SOCIAL NON CENSURÉ ICI = https://mewe.com/i/shofarteruah
https://twitter.com/ShofarTeruah
https://www.youtube.com/c/ShofarTeruah (chaine principale)
https://www.youtube.com/c/ShofarTeruahArchives (chaine de secours)
https://www.facebook.com/shofarteruah/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/Actualite.Prophetique.Des.Temps.De.La.Fin
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