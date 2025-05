While You Sleep, THEY LIVE

Sensitivity - Normal (BBFC 12)

"Obey! Conform! Consume! Stay Asleep! Do Not Question Authority!" More importantly, do not take word candy from strangers on tel-LIE-vision and JuTube. Chances are they would sell their soul to the devil and their grandma to the CIA.





Tesla Machine: https://tzla.club/

https://monerotopia.com : November 14th to 17th in Mexico City. Get 20% off with the promo code TCV24.

Promo Code: TCV24

Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff





***** Sources for this video *****





Intro vid: Taking their existence - Boatrawker - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Toe_iXiGDF4





Boatwraker Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@theboatrawker