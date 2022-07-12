FOOD SHORTAGES JUST GOT WORSE!

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We are currently entering the calm before the food shortages become a dire reality over the summer months. Food Shortages getting worse and taking hold across the world. From Europe and Africa to Asia, a breakdown in fertilizer and needed animal feed will impact future food scarcity. Sign up for our Newsletter at: https://anchorstratgiesllc.com For Medical Kit preparedness and training you can follow Danger Doug at https://anchorstrategiesllc.com or shop at our online store at https://anchorstrategies.myshopify.com