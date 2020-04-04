Covid 19 Hidden Messages with Maryam Henein

Maryam Henein is an investigative journalist and functional medicine consultant,

best known for directing the film Vanishing of the Bees, narrated by Ellen Page.

She is also the founder of HoneyColony, an online magazine and marketplace

aimed at empowering people to be their own best health advocate.

For over two decades, Maryam’s been living the digital nomad life, based out of

Los Angeles. She started her career producing the news for MSNBC4. She

eventually quit to pursue freelance journalism. Her beats included spirituality,

sexuality, and Hollywood. She wrote for several mainstream magazines including

Maxim, The Hollywood Reporter, Los Angeles Magazine, Black Book, &

Penthouse.

After a car accident where she was hit by an SUV, followed by an pesticide spray

several years later, Maryam developed a chronic illness (fibromyalgia and lupus).

She decided to become her own personal health advocate. She dove deep into

the world of alternative health and successfully reversed her autoimmune

conditions. In 2009, she produced and directed the award-winning documentary,

The Vanishing of the Bees.

In 2012, Maryam founded Honeycolony, an online health and wellness magazine.

Honeycolony’s growth for 2016 was projected to generate three million in

revenue and finally turn a profit. Instead, they found themselves getting shut

down multiple times for selling perfectly legal CBD. That’s when Maryam started

feeling the wrath of technofascism, a term she’s been popularizing.



Just as HoneyColony was getting back on its feet the Google Medic Update in

August 2018 hit. Like many other alternative health sites, Honeycolony had a big

drop in organic SEO traffic. Luckily, Honeycolony had already built a following that

looked for its trustworthy information and quality organic products.

Maryam is passionate about sharing her knowledge about alternative medicine,

holistic health, biohacking, technofascism, honeybees, and other topics. Her

finger is always on the pulse of these topics, as editor-in-chief of HoneyColony.

She also works with clients one-on-one as a functional medicine coach.