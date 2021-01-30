JAN 29TH - WANT TO REPORT A FEDERAL CRIME? THINK AGAIN. CANADA'S WALLS ARE CLOSING IN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Please donate vie interac transfer to [email protected] to help these peaceful warriors stay OUT of jail. They need their fellow Canadians now more than ever.
** Kyle's info package : https://www.truth-matters.ca/
Please help to support my work:
https://www.plumfund.com/crowdfunding/channel-support
interac tranfer to [email protected]