Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Demons, SSRIs & Suicide
5 views
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
Published 16 hours ago |

March 11th, 2018

Pastor Dean addresses the toxic soup of demons, psychotropic drugs, and their end results. Too many people are ignorant of the dangers of SSRI drugs and too many Christians are blocked from dealing with the root of the problem by the false doctrines of men. We do not have a mental illness problem in this world...we have a demon problem and a church that refuses to correctly address demons and demon possession even in Christians who have open doors to Satan. How many more have to die by suicide or SSRI-related incidents before we wake up?

Keywords
drugssuicidedemonsdean odle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket