Demons, SSRIs & Suicide

March 11th, 2018

Pastor Dean addresses the toxic soup of demons, psychotropic drugs, and their end results. Too many people are ignorant of the dangers of SSRI drugs and too many Christians are blocked from dealing with the root of the problem by the false doctrines of men. We do not have a mental illness problem in this world...we have a demon problem and a church that refuses to correctly address demons and demon possession even in Christians who have open doors to Satan. How many more have to die by suicide or SSRI-related incidents before we wake up?