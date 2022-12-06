Create New Account
NEW Forensic Files expose FAKE Sr. Lucy of Fatima
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
John-Henry Westen Show


Dec 6, 2022


A new compilation of forensic analysis and anecdotal evidence now being exposed suggest that the original Sr. Lucy of Fatima was replaced by a double -- that is to say an imposter -- by the Shadow Church.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1z2a74-new-forensic-files-expose-fake-sr.-lucy-of-fatima.html


