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DR. SHERRI TENPENNY - THE JAB DOES NOT KILL MOST IMMEDIATELY. IT CAN TAKE MONTHS OR YEARS.
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335 views • November 09, 2021
Dr Tenpenny has been very busy . . . she has been able to categorize some of the negative reactions into groups . . . its as thought these particular reactions happen in clusters!!!
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