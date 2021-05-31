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86% OF THE KIDS HAVE "ADVERSE EFFECTS"
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221 views • May 31, 2021
Australia is looking to be among the first to have their Covid Papers issued. North Carolina children need no parental consent for the injection that by the admission of the FDA is showing 86% adverse effects on them! SAY NO and keep your children away!
𝙰𝚄𝚂𝚃𝚁𝙰𝙻𝙸𝙰𝙽𝚂 𝙽𝙴𝙴𝙳 𝚃𝙾 𝚆𝙰𝚃𝙲𝙷 𝚃𝙷𝙸𝚂:
https://twitter.com/AtlantaRodgers/status/1399235531536404481?s=19
FDA Document: 86% of Children Who Participated in Pfizer Covid Vaccine Trial Experienced Adverse Reactions:
https://humansarefree.com/2021/05/fda-document-children-pfizer-covid-trial-adverse-reactions.html
North Carolina law states that kids 12-17 can get Pfizer vaccine without parental consent:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/north-carolina-law-states-that-kids-12-17-can-get-pfizer-vaccine-without-parental-consent/ar-BB1gHYU0
Engineered protein crystals make cells magnetic:
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/09/190925083802.htm
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𝙰𝚄𝚂𝚃𝚁𝙰𝙻𝙸𝙰𝙽𝚂 𝙽𝙴𝙴𝙳 𝚃𝙾 𝚆𝙰𝚃𝙲𝙷 𝚃𝙷𝙸𝚂:
https://twitter.com/AtlantaRodgers/status/1399235531536404481?s=19
FDA Document: 86% of Children Who Participated in Pfizer Covid Vaccine Trial Experienced Adverse Reactions:
https://humansarefree.com/2021/05/fda-document-children-pfizer-covid-trial-adverse-reactions.html
North Carolina law states that kids 12-17 can get Pfizer vaccine without parental consent:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/north-carolina-law-states-that-kids-12-17-can-get-pfizer-vaccine-without-parental-consent/ar-BB1gHYU0
Engineered protein crystals make cells magnetic:
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/09/190925083802.htm
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Waking....theFuture?fan_landin
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