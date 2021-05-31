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86% OF THE KIDS HAVE "ADVERSE EFFECTS"
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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221 views • May 31, 2021
⁣Australia is looking to be among the first to have their Covid Papers issued. North Carolina children need no parental consent for the injection that by the admission of the FDA is showing 86% adverse effects on them! SAY NO and keep your children away!

𝙰𝚄𝚂𝚃𝚁𝙰𝙻𝙸𝙰𝙽𝚂 𝙽𝙴𝙴𝙳 𝚃𝙾 𝚆𝙰𝚃𝙲𝙷 𝚃𝙷𝙸𝚂:
https://twitter.com/AtlantaRodgers/status/1399235531536404481?s=19

FDA Document: 86% of Children Who Participated in Pfizer Covid Vaccine Trial Experienced Adverse Reactions:
https://humansarefree.com/2021/05/fda-document-children-pfizer-covid-trial-adverse-reactions.html

North Carolina law states that kids 12-17 can get Pfizer vaccine without parental consent:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/north-carolina-law-states-that-kids-12-17-can-get-pfizer-vaccine-without-parental-consent/ar-BB1gHYU0

Engineered protein crystals make cells magnetic:
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/09/190925083802.htm

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy