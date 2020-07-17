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Corona - The simple truth in under 6 minutes
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27 views • July 17, 2020
Stefan Noordbroek, July 4, 2020
What we have been told and what over thousand of independent international scientists tell us that really happened.
This video is a very short recap of what was and still is happening in response to the - so called - killer virus pandemic. It explains in simple terms how we were led to believe that there was an ‘never before seen’ outbreak of a tremendous deadly virus. While instead we did not witness any unique outbreak, just the unforseen panic created around a pretty ‘normal’ new Corona virus, that turned out (as independent scientists told us before the ‘pandemic’) to be comparable to a steep flu (aka as contagious and as deadly as Influenza).
Data as per mid-June 2020. Loosely quoted scientists, amongst others but not limited to: Professor John Ioannidis, Professor Dr. Knut Wittkowski, Professor Sunetra Gupta, Professor Dr. Klaus Püschel, Professor Dr. Michael Levitt, Professor Dr. Hendrick Streeck, Professor Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Professor Dolores Cahill, Dr. Thomas Jefferson, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, Dr. Anders Tegnell, Dr. Bodo Schiffmann, Professor Dr. Peter C. Gøtzsche, Professor Dr. Pietro Vernazza, Professor Dr. Didier Raoult and many others.
PS. We make mistakes too, so please tell us (sourced) where and if we would be wrong and we'll be happy to learn and to add changes in the description or the comments. A brief overview of sources is also available on https://the-iceberg.net
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpCWWl4d4mLJ_v7iMQxPPaA
What we have been told and what over thousand of independent international scientists tell us that really happened.
This video is a very short recap of what was and still is happening in response to the - so called - killer virus pandemic. It explains in simple terms how we were led to believe that there was an ‘never before seen’ outbreak of a tremendous deadly virus. While instead we did not witness any unique outbreak, just the unforseen panic created around a pretty ‘normal’ new Corona virus, that turned out (as independent scientists told us before the ‘pandemic’) to be comparable to a steep flu (aka as contagious and as deadly as Influenza).
Data as per mid-June 2020. Loosely quoted scientists, amongst others but not limited to: Professor John Ioannidis, Professor Dr. Knut Wittkowski, Professor Sunetra Gupta, Professor Dr. Klaus Püschel, Professor Dr. Michael Levitt, Professor Dr. Hendrick Streeck, Professor Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Professor Dolores Cahill, Dr. Thomas Jefferson, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, Dr. Anders Tegnell, Dr. Bodo Schiffmann, Professor Dr. Peter C. Gøtzsche, Professor Dr. Pietro Vernazza, Professor Dr. Didier Raoult and many others.
PS. We make mistakes too, so please tell us (sourced) where and if we would be wrong and we'll be happy to learn and to add changes in the description or the comments. A brief overview of sources is also available on https://the-iceberg.net
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpCWWl4d4mLJ_v7iMQxPPaA
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