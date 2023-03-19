Create New Account
Mark Of Beast Solar Warning!
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Published Yesterday

Every believer knows that taking the Mark of the Beast will cause eternal damnation. But, are you aware that the Bible predicts increased solar activity during the final seven years that would cause the Mark of the Beast to burn and fry implanted people? We'll offer a potential minimum timeline (2025-2064) and some ideas of how to prepare for the increased solar activities due in the next few years.

earthquakesbible prophecyrevelationend of dayssolar stormsmicronova3 days of darknessseven sealsblood moon eclipse

