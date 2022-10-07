Episode 13 of The Jim Gale Show: Growing an Abundant Mindset with Adam Walton

In this episode, guest Adam Walton, a mindset coach, public speaker and spiritual entertainer from The Mental Mastery Alliance, shares his insights on the ways our world is shifting from total chaos to becoming completely organized.

Adam describes this transformation as ascending from 3D to 5D dimensions. He elaborates on quantum physics, the ability to manifest what you want based on what you believe you deserve, and creating based on the vibrational frequency in which one lives.

To listen to the whole episode: https://unite.live/food-forest-abundance/the-jim-gale-show?recording_id=1485

Make sure to tune in every Friday as we release our newest episodes.

The Jim Gale Show is now available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, Podcast Addict, Unite, and many other platforms.