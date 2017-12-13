© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vision given Dec 13, 2017 Of Russia and China Nuclear War on USA
Follow
3
Share
Report
222 views • February 27, 2022
Re-post given the world scenario currently with Russia
This vision was given in 2017 of something done to the US first, WW3, Nuclear war, martial law, no power (don't know any dates when this will happen)
This vision was given in 2017 of something done to the US first, WW3, Nuclear war, martial law, no power (don't know any dates when this will happen)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.