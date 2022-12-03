Dr. Kelli Ward blasts Maricopa County's Certification of 2022 Election

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday afternoon to certify Arizona's 2022 General Election. OAN's Daniel Baldwin caught up with Arizona GOP Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward for her reaction to the vote.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.