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Linda McMahon after Trump's CPAC speech was censored: Big Tech has become a state actor
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1 view • July 13, 2021
Linda McMahon talks to Newsmax's Cortes & Pellegrino about former president Donald Trump's lawsuit, and his CPAC 2021 speech reportedly being censored by 'Big Tech,' as well as the weakened state of the first amendment. - via Cortes & Pellegrino, weeknights at 9PM ET on Newsmax
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