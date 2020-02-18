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The Coronavirus Predicted in the Bible? Yes!
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1086 views • February 18, 2020
The Coronavirus outbreak has captured the whole world’s attention. Face masks sold out, travelers denied access into certain countries and the media broadcasts every new development. Are we to worry? Not if you believe the Bible! When you understand what the Bible says about this, fear is turned into hope!
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