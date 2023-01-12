Create New Account
PEP: Nothing Working? How to Start Getting Out of Pain without Getting Overwhelmed & Giving Up
Cultivated Change
Have you been in pain and feel hopeless because nothing has worked? Do you end up getting discouraged and just subscribing to another pain reduction modality without getting yourself into a calm, relaxed, parasympathetic state first? In this episode, Alex Corey and Bill Parravano go over the basic frameworks to start approaching pain reduction. Neurology functions like a fractal. Awareness and analysis at the proper level of your neurology -Emotional -Mental -Physical -Spiritual is critical to addressing pain, which we only usually detect in the densest layer, our physical body. The first step that Bill teaches in his program, via orthobionomy, is getting you back to baseline first, into comfort, before any decisions are made in a heightened, stressed state and before any techniques are applied Check out any of the links below if this video was helpful to find help in getting back to your baseline Look for our podcast each week, Tuesday at 1 PM Show Notes: ________________________________________ #reset #healing #pain Get out of Pain: https://thekneepainguru.com Pain Education Podcast: https://thecomellafoundation.org/pain-education-podcast/ Health, Nutrition, Lifestyle: https://bio.link/AlexanderCorey Comella Foundation Newsletter: https://thecomellafoundation.org/ Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://thecomellafoundation.org/donate/ Become a Health Coach: https://bit.ly/35Yt0AA Magnesium: https://bit.ly/3iCtExn Zerodrop footwear: https://bit.ly/3FJw5Wi Hydration: https://bit.ly/3i4wwDf Become a Hydrogen Baller: https://bit.ly/3G1nEpU Food Forest Abundance: https://bit.ly/3NPIkmC Connect with Alex: ▶️Join My Newsletter: https://bit.ly/3bsSJqU ▶️All media: https://bio.link/alexandercorey ▶️Telegram Group - https://t.me/AlexanderCorey ▶️Support Videos Like This: Buy Me A Coffee: https://bit.ly/3NPMgVl Donate: https://bit.ly/3aBEMo9 https://paypal.me/CultivatedChange DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this video is meant to diagnose, treat, or prescribe a medical condition. Seek the advice of a licensed medical professional before starting any new fitness, dietary, or supplementation protocol.

