PEP: Nothing Working? How to Start Getting Out of Pain without Getting Overwhelmed & Giving Up

Have you been in pain and feel hopeless because nothing has worked? Do you end up getting discouraged and just subscribing to another pain reduction modality without getting yourself into a calm, relaxed, parasympathetic state first? In this episode, Alex Corey and Bill Parravano go over the basic frameworks to start approaching pain reduction. Neurology functions like a fractal. Awareness and analysis at the proper level of your neurology -Emotional -Mental -Physical -Spiritual is critical to addressing pain, which we only usually detect in the densest layer, our physical body. The first step that Bill teaches in his program, via orthobionomy, is getting you back to baseline first, into comfort, before any decisions are made in a heightened, stressed state and before any techniques are applied


