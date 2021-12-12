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Operation Scorpio #92 - 11 December 21 - Guests: Mike Gaddy + Daryl Wayne
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75 views • December 12, 2021
Bankster, err, World War 2 and the ritual sacrifice of President John F Kennedy link together in little known ways. Scorpio calls together the Rebel Madman Mike Gaddy, Intrepid investigator Daryl Wayne and Giuseppe Vafanculo to discuss the truth beneath the globalist deep state lies.
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