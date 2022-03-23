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HOW TO MAKE A HAT DIY / COMO HACER UN GORRO
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0 view • March 23, 2022
This is the second part of the video “How to make a baby onesie”
Está es la segunda parte del video “como hacer un mameluco de bebé”
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naturyuofficial/?hl=es
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/naturyustore/?ref=bookmarks
Music:
It Came Upon a Midnight Clear by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100191
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Written pattern
http://naturyu.blogspot.com/2017/11/knit-baby-onesie.html
Patron escrito
http://naturyu.blogspot.com/2017/11/mameluco-de-bebe-dos-agujas.html
Está es la segunda parte del video “como hacer un mameluco de bebé”
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naturyuofficial/?hl=es
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/naturyustore/?ref=bookmarks
Music:
It Came Upon a Midnight Clear by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100191
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Written pattern
http://naturyu.blogspot.com/2017/11/knit-baby-onesie.html
Patron escrito
http://naturyu.blogspot.com/2017/11/mameluco-de-bebe-dos-agujas.html
Keywords
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