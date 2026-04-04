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Saving Private Ryan: American rescue operation in Iran
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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The American search and rescue operation did not go unnoticed. And as they say in such situations: there's good news and bad news. The good news is that one pilot from the downed F-15E was rescued according to American sources.

The bad news is that one is still missing, and there's no data on his condition (some claim he was rescued after all). But that's not all. According to preliminary data, IRGC claims about hitting an HH-60 helicopter turned out to be not far from the truth – it also crashed.

On top of that, by evening information emerged about the crash of another US Air Force aircraft – this time the famous "Warthog" A-10, which was involved in supporting the search and rescue operation. It went down in the Strait of Hormuz, the pilot survived.

🖍To sum up, the Americans lost three aircraft in less than 12 hours, and in some cases – the crew was not found. The A-10 was shot down by a MANPADS, as reported from Iran, which means the Iranians did organize an ambush for American aviation.

❗️This is probably why the Americans suddenly wanted to establish a two-day ceasefire, which Tehran rejected. At the same time, reports also emerged about problems with a KC-135 tanker of the US Air Force, so the count of lost aircraft could rise to four units.

Adding more about this:

Saving Private Ryan»📝- Rybar

American rescue operation in Iran

So the Iranians did shoot down an American F-15E. This became clear after the Americans launched a search and rescue operation on Iranian territory, footage of which has already gone viral online.

🔻What do the video frames show?

▪Based on various footage, the F-15E crashed somewhere near Lordegan in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, 200 km from the Iraqi border. It was there that a rescue aircraft HC-130 was spotted, accompanied by two HH-60G helicopters, which it was refueling.

▪The Iranians released footage showing the pilot's ejection seat, indicating the pilot ejected and apparently escaped, since the Iranians have not yet shown footage of his capture. And the Americans likely would not have launched such a risky operation otherwise.

▪The Americans then sent more aircraft to the crash site: an MQ-9A Reaper attack drone was spotted in the air, along with an A-10 close air support aircraft and an F-35 fighter, which provided cover for the American aircraft against the Iranians.

🖍Given that the operation is still ongoing, the Americans have apparently not yet found their pilot. It remains to be seen whether Iran will respond to what is happening and attempt to intercept the American aircraft and helicopters.

🚩Iran has problems with this. Systematic strikes on air defense positions have weakened Iran's capabilities, forcing them to resort to hit-and-run ambush tactics (https://t.me/rybar/78781). However, even MANPAD crews (even machine gun firing positions – there aren't any of those either) are insufficient for the Islamic Republic.

🏳Otherwise, such HC-130 flights would not have gone unpunished. Against the backdrop of US preparations for an amphibious operation, this looks like a serious oversight by Iranian command – do they really think the US will only land on the coast?

❗Meanwhile, Iranian media claim they managed to shoot down a Black Hawk helicopter, but there is no footage confirming this at the moment. Nevertheless, American command has launched a risky operation that, if it fails, could result in heavy losses that will certainly be held against the Trump administration.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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