BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Exposing the Vaccine ‘Military Machinery’ Behind the Global COVID-19 Response: Sasha Latypova
What is happening
What is happening
9779 followers
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
189 views • July 27, 2023

Humanity Is Under Attack


Source: https://www.theepochtimes.com/exposing-the-vaccine-military-machinery-behind-the-global-covid-19-response-sasha-latypova_5335644.html?welcomeuser=1 Link:


https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/interview-for-the-epoch-times-american Exposing the Vaccine ‘Military Machinery’ Behind the Global COVID-19 Response: Sasha Latypova
American Thought Leaders
AMERICAN THOUGHT LEADERS
JAN JEKIELEK

“What we found is [that] the whole representation of what is happening is a lie … The U.S. government is representing to the public that this is a health event and the response to a health event. But in fact, … this is a military operation.”

In this episode, I sit down with former pharmaceutical executive Sasha Latypova. She emerged from retirement during the COVID-19 pandemic to become a whistleblower after she observed the government and vaccine manufacturers veering away from established clinical research and public health protocols.

“The total volume of adverse events and deaths was tens of times higher than [for] all the previous vaccine products combined,” says Latypova, referring to public data from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

“We have all kinds of levels of protections—consumer protections—that should be triggered with this picture long before this extent of injury has occurred. Yet none of them were triggered,” says Latypova.

We discuss variability in different vaccine lots, and how the U.S. federal government militarized public health and weaponized gene therapy in its deployment of the COVID-19 genetic vaccine.

“The government was able to commandeer pharmaceutical companies to produce these non-compliant injectable products and distribute them,” says Latypova. “If you catch an official—a professional—lying about something straight to the public, what else are they lying about?”

Keywords
terrorismchildrencrimemurderinvestigationbiologicalliabilityweaponchemicalbioweaponact of wareuajan jekielekcovid shotinjectablesasha latypovahumanity is under attacktriexposing the vaccinemilitary machineryglobal covid-19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Chase Codewell
More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

HRS Editors
Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Willow Tohi
Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Sale Part 3

Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Sale Part 3

HRS Editors
Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Douglas Harrington
Meta Expands AI Age Estimation on Instagram to Apply Teen Account Protections

Meta Expands AI Age Estimation on Instagram to Apply Teen Account Protections

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy