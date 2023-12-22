'His woes continue to grow': Rita Panahi reacts to edited video of Hunter Biden

Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi has reacted to an edited video of Hunter Biden with the song ‘Blurred Lines’ playing in the background. “Hunter Biden, his woes continue to grow,” she said. “Last Wednesday refused to sit for a closed-door questioning by Republican lawmakers who are looking into his dodgy business dealings." She joked, "he did make a defined statement though", referring to the video mocking the US President's son. "I’m not sure but I think something was done to that footage – but who can be sure about these things?”







