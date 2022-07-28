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Is No-Virus Theory a Psy-Op?
Objective: Health
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649 views • July 28, 2022

Once in awhile, conspiracy theorists tend to go off the rails and start going down labyrinthine rabbit holes that lead nowhere. The no-virus theory seems to be the latest of these, especially as it relates to Covid. We did a show on this back in March of 2021 and, despite our thinking it was a flash in the pan, it seems to be popping up a lot lately. Many people in the alternative realm seem to be more receptive than ever and are more than happy to smear those who refute it (including Dr. Robert Malone).


As with many off-the-rails conspiracy theories, one can easily get caught up in the minutiae. But what is lacking in the no-virus theory is a coherent explanation for what we all see daily and has been studied extensively in complex field of study.


Do virologists get everything right? Of course not, and you'd be unlikely to find one who said otherwise. But does that mean an entire field of science is bunk? Should we throw away hundreds of years of research in order to refute the idea that disease can be spread by through infectious agents like viruses? If we assume that viruses don't exist and all the research ever done about them is nonsense, we will never find out what's going on (which may be the whole point of spreading the no-virus theory among critical researchers).


Join us for this episode of Objective:Health as we go toe-to-toe with the latest mind-virus to be infecting the fringe: no-virus theory.


Previous show: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f/viruses-are-real:a

Some problems with The Contagion Myth: https://www.natureinstitute.org/article/craig-holdrege-and-jon-mcalice/some-comments-on-the-contagion-myth


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For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:


♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth

♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/

♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth

♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f

♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f


And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:


♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing


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The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.


The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!

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newsstefan lankacoronavirusandrew kaufmanvirus theory conspiracy
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