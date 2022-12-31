70 Nation Sanhedrin Organization to replace the UN. Worldwide enforcement of the Noahide laws?

"A new initiate aiming to replace the United Nations with a religious body was launched last week in Jerusalem. Our Uri Shapira went there and documented a unique ritual.





Activist and Professor Hillel Weiss of Israel's Bar Ilan University promotes the re-building of a third Jewish temple in Jerusalem. He explains his new initiative of a 70 nation organization which he hopes could eventually replace the United Nations." — Professor Hillel Weiss





