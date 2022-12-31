Create New Account
70 Nation Sanhedrin Organization to replace the UN. Worldwide enforcement of the Noahide laws?
Trump: the son of perdition
"A new initiate aiming to replace the United Nations with a religious body was launched last week in Jerusalem. Our Uri Shapira went there and documented a unique ritual.


Activist and Professor Hillel Weiss of Israel's Bar Ilan University promotes the re-building of a third Jewish temple in Jerusalem. He explains his new initiative of a 70 nation organization which he hopes could eventually replace the United Nations." — Professor Hillel Weiss


Source 1: https://youtu.be/LQne6OmbH5g

70 Nations Initative Perform Ritual Sacrifice Ahead of Jewish New Year; Published by i24NEWS English; YouTube; Date published: October 6, 2019; Date of website access: January 8, 2021.


Source 2: https://youtu.be/fCFJhI69Zk8

This Organization Aims to Replace the United Nations; Published by i24NEWS English; YouTube; Date published: September 12, 2019; Date of website access: January 8, 2021.


(Thumbnail) — Source 3: https://www.facebook.com/616397682121104/photos/753149875112550/

Seventy Nations; The Sanhedrin & the 70 Nations on Facebook; Posted on Facebook; Date posted: November 17, 2019; Date of website access: January 8, 2021.

Keywords
americaisraelnoahide lawsnew world ordertalmudtranshumanismsanhedringoyimsynagogue of satanbaal worshipsaturn worshipjewish high courttemple priestsseventy nationsreplace the united nationsrabbi hillel weissno jesusno yahushano idolsmolech worship

