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The CDC is claiming that masks do not cause bacterial infections. YouTube removed this video.
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235 views • January 02, 2021
I am a Senior Industrial Hygienist with 18 yrs experience. I am a SME on Respiratory Protection.
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I donate quite of bit of money and time to help people around the country. If you would like to support those causes, you may do so at www.PayPal.me/Kristenmeghankelly
Twitter @Kristenmeghan
Parler @thekristenmeghan
IG @Kristenmeghan
MeWe Kristen Meghan
I donate quite of bit of money and time to help people around the country. If you would like to support those causes, you may do so at www.PayPal.me/Kristenmeghankelly
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