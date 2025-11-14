Psalm 51:1,2,10,12 Scripture Tuning Forgiveness 174 Hz Biofield Clearing Meditation

In this video I column over the Psalm 51:1,2,10,12 "Have mercy upon me, O God, according to thy lovingkindness: According unto the multitude of thy tender mercies blot out my transgressions. Wash me throughly from mine iniquity, And cleanse me from my sin. Create in me a clean heart, O God; And renew a right spirit within me. Restore unto me the joy of thy salvation; And uphold me with thy free spirit." with my 174 Hz tuning fork to remove blockages and stuck energies regarding this statement. Listening can help you along your healing journey. Enjoy.

Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.

