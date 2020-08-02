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I Pray That They All May Be One! John 17 21
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2 views • August 02, 2020
I Pray That They All May Be One! John 17 21
✅Please Like and Subscribe to our Channel!👍🙏Be sure to get your spiritual food! 🍞🍷🍇 Study to Show Yourselves Approved! 📝Mine for Gems in God's Word! ⚒💎 Listen, Learn, and Grow in Christ Jesus!👂💡🌱 Climb Mt. Zion!🌄
The foundation for Christian fellowship is to be in unity and in one in Spirit in the bond of peace. Eph.4:3, "giving the diligence to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace."
Why There Are Divisions In the Church? Many believe that the foundation for Christian fellowship is being in total agreement with one another but this is actually the cause of divisions in the church. We are to be one in spirit before we are one in faith. We are all at different levels of maturity in the Lord. And we are to grow in the grace and knowledge of Christ until "we all attain unto the unity of the faith." (Eph. 4:13)
Jesus prayed in John 17: 21-23 that, "they all may be one!"
Join brother David Eells in this teaching on "Divisions in the Church."
(The audio quality of these teachings and Bible studies is from the 1990s. We have done everything we can to improve the quality as much as possible. Although these are older recordings, the quality of the teachings themselves is excellent! We hope you will enjoy the anointing that David Eells has for teaching and revelation.)
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐 WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
DIVISION IN THE CHURCH: UBM TEACHINGS FROM THE LATE '90s
✅Please Like and Subscribe to our Channel!👍🙏Be sure to get your spiritual food! 🍞🍷🍇 Study to Show Yourselves Approved! 📝Mine for Gems in God's Word! ⚒💎 Listen, Learn, and Grow in Christ Jesus!👂💡🌱 Climb Mt. Zion!🌄
The foundation for Christian fellowship is to be in unity and in one in Spirit in the bond of peace. Eph.4:3, "giving the diligence to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace."
Why There Are Divisions In the Church? Many believe that the foundation for Christian fellowship is being in total agreement with one another but this is actually the cause of divisions in the church. We are to be one in spirit before we are one in faith. We are all at different levels of maturity in the Lord. And we are to grow in the grace and knowledge of Christ until "we all attain unto the unity of the faith." (Eph. 4:13)
Jesus prayed in John 17: 21-23 that, "they all may be one!"
Join brother David Eells in this teaching on "Divisions in the Church."
(The audio quality of these teachings and Bible studies is from the 1990s. We have done everything we can to improve the quality as much as possible. Although these are older recordings, the quality of the teachings themselves is excellent! We hope you will enjoy the anointing that David Eells has for teaching and revelation.)
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐 WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
DIVISION IN THE CHURCH: UBM TEACHINGS FROM THE LATE '90s
Keywords
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