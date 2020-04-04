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ZOMBIE by The Cranberries - Covid19 Zombie herd mentality
LifesJourney
LifesJourney
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137 views • April 04, 2020
Are you a Zombie? The Cranberries in concert...fear is a mental virus...beware

The use of this song infers nothing untoward The Cranberries, the song or the fans. It seemed such an appropriate song for these mind control times of COVID-19, and how the controllers of Governments and their main stream news allies and celebrities, manage to mock and spread a virus of fear through the minds of a so called 'more intelligent than animals' group called humans. I vote the animals are so much smarter. What's happening now is a movie and I'm in the background gathering more truth or at least another view point.

Critical thinking these days is quashed by 'acceptable' parameters. In other words it doesn't exist in the 'establishment' ie if you 'want to get on'. Boris Johnson's representative t'other day reading an update from Boris said '...invisible enemy'. I could go on but suffice to say why don't you become a critical thinker and search for other information than just what the main stream news is repeating to you 24/7. A fear tactic to control you by creating your beliefs.

Try to read the comments I added to this video where I try and explain Nazi tactics being used to coral herd thinking and the biggest of all FEAR.
Fear is what I refused to succumb at my last job, the constant threat of losing my job if I spoke the truth and stood up for my rights. I gained freedom from NOT taking on fear. Now I refuse to join in the this covid-19 fear that so many have. If you join in the fear you will NEVER become free.
Ignoring what's going on also takes away your freedom. Don't be ruled by your emotions. Take on board what's happening and THINK CRITICALLY. 😁👍 Truth and freedom seeker
Keywords
healthpoliticsspiritualeconomyviruszombiecritical thinkingcovid-19cov19covidthe cranberries zombie
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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