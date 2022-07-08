Georgia Guidestones Were on Government Property

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Who planted a bomb at the base of the mysterious Georgia Guidestones? A Georgia county prosecutor wants to lock up the person for 20 years with no chance of parole. Meanwhile, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations released security camera video that shows a person running to and away from the guidestones prior to the powerful explosion that severely damaged the massive granite structure in Elbert County Georgia.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/8/22
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!
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