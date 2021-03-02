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SCET-40, UFO's, Aliens, Giants and Black Operations, f/LtCOL SC
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264 views • March 02, 2021
SCET-40, UFO's, Aliens, Giants and Black Operations, f/LtCOL SC. Col SC discusses a mission he was on and the Aliens and Giants he encountered. This is the real deal intended to expose the Matrix "Truman Show" we all live in. The real world is intense, extreme, and involves an ancient warfare between God and Lucifer. The war continues....
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