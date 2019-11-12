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Uber CEO: Self-Driving Cars Are Like Assassination
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14 views • November 12, 2019
Uber CEO’s Freudian slip: “self-driving autonomous” cars are like the assassination carried out by the people who own his company. And, should we call Schumer’s HALF-TRILLION DOLLAR plan to bribe people to buy EVs, “Charge It”? That’s what California is doing with a new “high-speed train” to NOWHERE
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