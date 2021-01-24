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Dr. Kary Mullis & Dr. Sam Baile on the use of the PCR technique for a virus detection SCAM
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247 views • January 24, 2021
This BGB reproduction of an original Awakening Channel recording features the late Dr. Kary Mullis - the inventor of the original PCR technique. He explains the way his invention has been hijacked for the wrong use. Both for the HIV detection sham, and now the PCR testing sham. It is totally WRONG to use it for 'case' or infection by virus detection.
Also featured is Dr. Sam Baile who explains how the PCR test works and how inappropriate it is for the use it is being put to worldwide. It is a shameful scam.
Also featured is Dr. Sam Baile who explains how the PCR test works and how inappropriate it is for the use it is being put to worldwide. It is a shameful scam.
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