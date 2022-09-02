EU Gas Pains: Russia’s Gazprom Will Not Reopen Nord Stream 1 Pipeline Tomorrow

Who will blink first? NATO or Russia? The stakes got bigger today when Russia’s Gazprom announced it will not reopen the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the G7 announced it would impose a global price cap on Russian oil. Dmitry Medvedev responded with a threat to cut off the sale of all Russian oil to Europe. The losers in this ridiculous game will be Europeans who will shiver in cold houses this winter and lose their jobs when offices and manufacturing facilities are forced to close.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/2/22.





Discover Ten Characteristics Of The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ. Get your copy of 'Final Day!’

https://rickwiles.com/final-day