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#AmericanCountdown FULL SHOW: The Shutdown Is The Real Chinese Virus
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18 views • April 24, 2020
Robert Barnes looks at the constitutional issues with the coronavirus shutdown
The Chinese coronavirus lockdown has tanked the economy, and power hungry authoritarians are accelerating America’s collapse by infringing on civil liberties on a never-before-seen scale. Robert Barnes speaks with Jennifer Makowski about the constitutional issues involved in the continuous shutdown.
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The Chinese coronavirus lockdown has tanked the economy, and power hungry authoritarians are accelerating America’s collapse by infringing on civil liberties on a never-before-seen scale. Robert Barnes speaks with Jennifer Makowski about the constitutional issues involved in the continuous shutdown.
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Flote: flote.app/TheResistance1776/live
• Twitch: twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: youtube.com/channel/UCcev0nOYO1CNrbnIQ_XjZew
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UC1DCHDbh20A0tgDNrifD9xg
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
• Gab: https://gab.com/The-Resistance-1776
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/TR76News
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