💥Kinda...sorta intercepted by Israel🤷‍♂️

💥🇮🇱 Kinda...sorta intercepted 🤷‍♂️

Adding: Israeli channels report that several buildings in Zarzir, northern Israel, were hit. People are trapped and rescue teams are on the way.

Adding IRGC statement following about the US KC-135 aircraft:

(Also, There is a photo circulating online, reportedly from the KC-135 that managed to land at Ben Gurion Airport, with what appears to be damage to the vertical stabilizer.)

U.S. Central Command: "We are aware of the loss of an American KC-135 refueling aircraft. Rescue efforts are still ongoing. Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of them crashed in western Iraq."

Iraqi Resistance Statement:

In the name of God, the Most Merciful.

Permission is granted to those who fight because they have been wronged, and God is capable of granting them victory.

In defense of Iraq’s sovereignty and its violated airspace by occupation aircraft, fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq shot down a U.S. occupation KC-135 aircraft in western Iraq using appropriate weapons.

Victory comes only from God. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

Adding: French Army: 6 of our soldiers injured in a drone attack in Erbil.