EPOCH TV | Trump Win Would Be a ‘Retribution Presidency,’ Former FBI Director Warns
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday
EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Josh Philipp

Trump Win Would Be a ‘Retribution Presidency,’ Former FBI Director WarnsWatch the full episode 👉 https://ept.ms/RetributionCR

Former President Donald Trump could represent four years in political retribution, according to former FBI Director James Comey. In an interview with MSNBC, Comey claims that Trump would have broad powers to enact perceived justice against political enemies if he is reelected in 2024.

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden is in court again and could face jail time in a child support case. And in other news, the United States allegedly had evidence that Ukraine was planning to destroy the Nord Stream pipeline.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these issues and others, and answer questions from the audience.

Keywords
epoch tvjosh philippcross roadstrump indictment case

