Fix & Foxi - Das Erbe von Burg Fuxmoor (2003, PC)

Fix & Foxi - Das Erbe von Burg Fuxmoor ("The Legacy of Castle Foxmoor") is a point-and-click adventure game developed by German companies TL Media Marketing and Task Four, and published by German company media Verlagsgesellschaft. It was probably only released in German language.



Fix & Foxi is a long-running German comic book series around the adventures of two fox brothers, Fix and Foxi. In the game, Fix and Foxi need to help Granny Eusebia: a rich real estate developer claims he owns the land on which Eusebia's house is built on and wants to through her out and build something else at the location. Fix and Foxi need to find a certificate which proves that Eusebia actually owns the land.



The game has no commands, you just click on things to interact. Obects in the inventory can be combined. You control both Fix and Foxi who will follow commands in turns.

