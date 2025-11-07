BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fix & Foxi - Das Erbe von Burg Fuxmoor (2003, PC)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 22 hours ago

Fix & Foxi - Das Erbe von Burg Fuxmoor ("The Legacy of Castle Foxmoor") is a point-and-click adventure game developed by German companies TL Media Marketing and Task Four, and published by German company media Verlagsgesellschaft. It was probably only released in German language.

Fix & Foxi is a long-running German comic book series around the adventures of two fox brothers, Fix and Foxi. In the game, Fix and Foxi need to help Granny Eusebia: a rich real estate developer claims he owns the land on which Eusebia's house is built on and wants to through her out and build something else at the location. Fix and Foxi need to find a certificate which proves that Eusebia actually owns the land.

The game has no commands, you just click on things to interact. Obects in the inventory can be combined. You control both Fix and Foxi who will follow commands in turns.

Keywords
adventure gamefix and foximedia verlagsgesellschafttl media marketingtask four
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy