Yemen Expands It's Israeli Sea Blockade to the Mediterranean Sea Immediately





The Yemeni Armed Forces to expand the area of operations to the Mediterranean sea immediately and to sanction the shipping of all companies who have ties with #Israel if the Rafah operation is launched :





Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces:





The Yemeni Armed Forces continue to monitor the developments of the battle in the Gaza Strip amidst the ongoing "Israeli" and American aggression and the preparation for carrying out a military operation targeting the Rafah area. We also monitor the proposal presented to the resistance, in which the enemy seeks to extract the issue of captives without a permanent ceasefire.





Therefore, and in accordance with the directives of our leader, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi, may Allah preserve him, in supporting the just cause of the Palestinian people and responding to the calls of the oppressed Palestinian resistance, and in the face of the obstinacy of the "Israeli" and American enemy, the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah, announce the beginning of the fourth stage of escalation as follows:





First: Targeting all ships violating the "Israeli" maritime blockade heading towards the occupied Palestinian ports in the Mediterranean Sea in any area within our reach.





Second: Implementation of this begins from the time of the announcement of this statement.





Third: In the event that the "Israeli" enemy resorts to launching an aggressive military operation on Rafah, the Yemeni Armed Forces will impose comprehensive sanctions on all ships of companies involved in supply and entry to the occupied Palestinian ports of any nationality, and will prevent all ships of these companies from passing through the area of military operations regardless of their destination.





The Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah, and relying on the support of the great Yemeni people and all free people of the nation, will not hesitate to prepare and be ready for broader and stronger escalation stages until the aggression is stopped and the siege is lifted on the oppressed Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. 2024/05/03











