How To Survive As A City Bird I Kritter Klub
Kritter Klub


Feb 10, 2024


*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*


Endangered species Stork is spotted in the middle of the city. The couple is preparing for a... birth?! There's also reports about special birds found in the balcony. Find out what's going on in the video!


 More videos about ‘Into The Wild’: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...


#Kritterklub #bird #animalvideo


 On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kritterklub/

 On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kritter_klub/

 On Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kritter_Klub


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=feVvHHkwlBg


survivecitybirdanimalskritter klubstork

